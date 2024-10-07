Military Embedded Systems

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Abaco Systems’ rugged 3U VPX SBC3901 with AI for sensor fusion

October 07, 2024

This week’s product, the Abaco Systems SBC3901, is a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that provides artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for autonomous and embedded edge computing systems. Built to meet MIL-STD-810 standards, the SBC3901 is designed for performance in extreme conditions for defense and aerospace applications like sensor fusion, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Abaco’s SBC3901, aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard has a slot profile specifically designed for compute-intensive applications. It is a small-form-factor computer designed with GPU and CPU compute capabilities with AI inferencing, deep learning, and dedicated Codec engines.

NVIDIA advantage

Equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the SBC3901 delivers exceptional AI performance, including 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores, making it suitable for complex AI and machine-learning tasks.

For enhanced AI performance, the device integrates 2x NVDLA v2 deep-learning accelerators, PVA v2 vision accelerators, NVENC video encoder, and NVDEC video decoder for comprehensive AI-processing capabilities.

Other Features:

  • High bandwidth data planes: 1 x 100 GbE and 1 x 25 GbE data planes and 1 x 10 GbE control plane for high-speed data transfer
  • Advanced I/O and storage: 64 GB of DRAM, 64 GB of eMMC internal storage, and optional 2 TB NVMe storage
  • AXIS Support
  • Data Plane: 100 GbE
  • Mezzanine: 1x XMC
  • Processor: Intel Xeon W CPU

For more information, visit the SBC3901 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
