PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Abaco Systems’ rugged 3U VPX SBC3901 with AI for sensor fusion

This week’s product, the Abaco Systems SBC3901, is a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that provides artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for autonomous and embedded edge computing systems. Built to meet MIL-STD-810 standards, the SBC3901 is designed for performance in extreme conditions for defense and aerospace applications like sensor fusion, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Abaco’s SBC3901, aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard has a slot profile specifically designed for compute-intensive applications. It is a small-form-factor computer designed with GPU and CPU compute capabilities with AI inferencing, deep learning, and dedicated Codec engines.

NVIDIA advantage

Equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the SBC3901 delivers exceptional AI performance, including 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores, making it suitable for complex AI and machine-learning tasks.

For enhanced AI performance, the device integrates 2x NVDLA v2 deep-learning accelerators, PVA v2 vision accelerators, NVENC video encoder, and NVDEC video decoder for comprehensive AI-processing capabilities.

Other Features:

High bandwidth data planes: 1 x 100 GbE and 1 x 25 GbE data planes and 1 x 10 GbE control plane for high-speed data transfer

Advanced I/O and storage: 64 GB of DRAM, 64 GB of eMMC internal storage, and optional 2 TB NVMe storage

AXIS Support

Data Plane: 100 GbE

Mezzanine: 1x XMC

Processor: Intel Xeon W CPU

