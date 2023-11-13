Smart weapons to be integrated on MQ-9B by GA-ASI, EDGE

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy General Atomics DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and EDGE have announced a collaboration to integrate EDGE's smart weapons onto the MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), GA-ASI announced in a statement.

This partnership will involve the first integration of UAE-made smart weapons onto a U.S. unmanned platform, incorporating precision-guided munition (PGM) and guided-glide weapon (GGW) onto the drone, the statement reads. Specifically, the integration will include the Desert Sting family of GGWs and Thunder family of PGMs from HALCON, along with the Al Tariq family of long-range PGMs, the company says.

The goal is to integrate domestically developed sensors and weapons onto the MQ-9B for the UAE and other customers, the statement continues.