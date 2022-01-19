Military Embedded Systems

Switchblade 300 sensor-to-shooter kit designed for small UAS

News

January 19, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment image.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. AeroVironment, Inc. has introduced the Switchblade 300 sensor-to-shooter kit, a capability that is designed to enable operators to transfer target coordinates from AeroVironment’s small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) – Puma 3 AE, Puma LE, Raven B or Wasp AE – to Switchblade 300 loitering missile systems.

According to the company, the Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit includes the materials to update FalconView, a multi-platform mapping and mission planning application, with the Sensor to Shooter (S2S) software on a ruggedized Windows 10 laptop and connect to the included Pocket Digital Data Link (pDDL).

Officials claim that by using the software’s intuitive tap-to-target user interface, target coordinates can be transferred via machine-to-machine communication from the SUAS to the Switchblade 300 with the intent to create an automated mission plan and launch sequence.

Upon launch, the company claims that the Switchblade 300 can autonomously navigate to the designated coordinate position, which is intended to allow operators to scene match full-motion video downlink from both assets to ensure positive identification of the target. Once confirmed, operators can then engage the target with lethal effects and capture the resulting battle damage assessment.

