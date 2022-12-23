Tactical UAS systems for Romanian military to be provided by Elbit Systems

Tactical UAS systems for Romanian military to be provided by Elbit SystemsNews
HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract worth up to $410 million to supply seven Watchkeeper X tactical uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, the company announced in a statement.
The UAS is the UK export variant of a platform used by the British army, which is produced by an Elbit Systems subsidiary. The drone is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family, the statement adds.
The UAS has elctro-optical/infrared sensors, as well as moving target indication/synthetic aperture radar sensors. It also has a tactical strike capability. The aircraft can be equipped with cameras, radar, and electronic surveillance. It has a takeoff weight of 550 kilograms and a max payload of 180 kg, and an endurance of 17 hours.