Tactical UAS systems for Romanian military to be provided by Elbit Systems

News

December 23, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Illustration courtesy of Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract worth up to $410 million to supply seven Watchkeeper X tactical uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) for the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, the company announced in a statement.

The UAS is the UK export variant of a platform used by the British army, which is produced by an Elbit Systems subsidiary. The drone is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family, the statement adds.

The UAS has elctro-optical/infrared sensors, as well as moving target indication/synthetic aperture radar sensors. It also has a tactical strike capability. The aircraft can be equipped with cameras, radar, and electronic surveillance. It has a takeoff weight of 550 kilograms and a max payload of 180 kg, and an endurance of 17 hours.

