UAS communications market to reach $3.67 billion by 2029, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global market for drone or uncrewed aerial system (UAS) communications -- estimated to be $2.46 billion in 2024 -- will reach $3.67 billion by 2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets, "Drone Communication Market by Technology (Radio Frequency, Cellular (LTE/4G, 5G/6G), Satellite, Meshed Network), Application (Military (ISR, Combat), Commercial), Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Antenna, Data Link) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029."

The study authors cite several factors contributing to growth in the UAS market, including better communications technologies and increased use of UASs by the military.

Based on technology, meshed network is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the UAS communication market during the forecast period; meshed network creates decentralized networks where each craft works as a node, sharing data across the system and enabling continued connection even in areas with limited infrastructure.

Broken down by application, the military segment is expected to be a leading segment in the UAS communication market because military UASs are used in combat; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); and logistics to ensure safe communications for controlling aircraft, tracking targets, and guiding weapons without interference.

