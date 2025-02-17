UAS market to grow by $36.1 billion over next four years, report predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Skydio ELMHURST, Ill. The global market for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) -- commonly referred to as drones -- is estimated to grow by $36.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to a report from Technavio, "Drone Market Analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America -- China, US, Germany, Japan, UK - Size and Forecast 2024-2028."

The study authors found that the market is undergoing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of UASs in various commercial industries including real estate, transportation, entertainment and media, telecommunications, mining, and construction; as well as increases in the use of UASs in defense, industrial, and agricultural applications around the world.

The study states that in the defense sector, UASs have become essential tools for border security and military operations, as they are used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision-guided attacks using artificial intelligence (AI)-guided programs. Additionally, UASs equipped with advanced sensors and cameras provide valuable intelligence, while precision-guided bombs and missiles ensure targeted and effective interventions.

Broken down by region, APAC (the Asia-Pacific region) is estimated that it will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For additional information, visit the Technavio website.