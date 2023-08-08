UAS order by Defense Logistics Agency will garner $2.6 million for Teal Drones

UAS order by Defense Logistics Agency will garner $2.6 million for Teal DronesNews
August 08, 2023
SAN JUAN, P.R. Uncrewed aerial system (UAS) company Red Cat announced that its Teal Drones subsidiary received a purchase order worth $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to supply a quantity of its small UAS (sUAS) to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a DoD combat support agency.
Under the terms of the DLA agreement -- which was requested by U.S. Air Force Security Forces, a military law-enforcement and ground-defense service which defends Air Force bases and installations -- Teal is tasked with delivering 172 units of itsTeal 2 sUAS, plus spare parts and training.
According to the company's announcement, the Teal 2 is equipped with Teledyne FLIR’s small-form-factor Hadron 640R thermal-imaging sensor. The company also says that the Teal 2 also carries up-to-date intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, multi-vehicle control capabilities, and artificial intelligence (AI) elements.