UAS order by Defense Logistics Agency will garner $2.6 million for Teal Drones

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Red Cat. SAN JUAN, P.R. Uncrewed aerial system (UAS) company Red Cat announced that its Teal Drones subsidiary received a purchase order worth $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to supply a quantity of its small UAS (sUAS) to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a DoD combat support agency.

Under the terms of the DLA agreement -- which was requested by U.S. Air Force Security Forces, a military law-enforcement and ground-defense service which defends Air Force bases and installations -- Teal is tasked with delivering 172 units of itsTeal 2 sUAS, plus spare parts and training.

According to the company's announcement, the Teal 2 is equipped with Teledyne FLIR’s small-form-factor Hadron 640R thermal-imaging sensor. The company also says that the Teal 2 also carries up-to-date intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, multi-vehicle control capabilities, and artificial intelligence (AI) elements.