UAS, sensors for Spain search and rescue project to be provided by Schiebel

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Scheibel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel has won a search and rescue contract in Spain that includes the development and delivery of an unmanned aerial system (UAS) and the integration of sensors, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the iSAR Research and Development programme, which builds on the company's CAMCOPTER S-100 UAS with the "aim of further developing its maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) capabilities, offering a higher level of automation," the statement reads.

The scope of the contract includes the integration of sensors that allow the "detection and identification, both day and night, of castaways, drifting objects and polluting substances in the high seas; as well as monitoring toxic and hazardous atmospheres, emissions from ships and sea surface pollution," the statement continues.

The project also includes a data collection and distribution system that combines information from the S-100's sensors as well as those of the manned AW1349 and CN245, and the sensor data from two ships, the statement notes.