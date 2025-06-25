Uncrewed mine countermeasures system to be delivered to Indonesian navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Exail

JAKARTA, Indonesia. Exail will provide the Indonesian Navy with multiple uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and mine identification and disposal systems (MIDS) under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

The deal includes four Inspector 90 USVs, along with Seascan and K-Ster MIDS equipment, to be operated from two new mine countermeasures (MCM) motherships, KRI Pulau Fani and KRI Pulau Fanildo, the statement reads.

All systems will be remotely operated from the motherships and managed via Exail’s unified command and control (C2) center, which uses the company’s Umisoft software suite for mission planning, real-time coordination, post-mission analysis, and data management, the company says.

The contract is part of a broader modernization of the Indonesian Navy’s MCM capabilities using scalable, modular uncrewed systems, according to the statement.