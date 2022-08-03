Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned surface ship project for U.S. Navy awards six contracts

News

August 03, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Medium USV demonstration vehicle image courtesy DARPA.

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Navy asked six companies that specialize in autonomous marine vessels to come up with different concepts for a large unmanned surface vessel (LUSV) that would carry cargo, sensors, and weapons and travel the ocean in addition to the Navy’s manned surface force.

According to an announcement from the Naval Sea Systems Command, contracts worth a total of $62.1 million were awarded to Austal USA, Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, Gibbs & Cox, Huntington Ingalls Inc., Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, and Marinette Marine.

The LUSV concept builds on work pertaining to medium- and large-scale USVs that the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) began a number of years ago. Navy officials assert that the LUSV will be used for semi-autonomous operation, with operators controlling the vessel remotely, or through fully autonomous operations for such activities as resupply missions and personnel transport. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

1333 Isaac Hull Avenue, SE
Washington Navy Yard, DC 20376
Website
