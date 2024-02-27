Autonomous flight termination unit tested in live hypersonic flight

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via CAES

ARLINGTON, Virginia. CAES conducted a live flight test of its Autonomous Flight Termination Unit (AFTU) on a hypersonic test platform, the company announced in a statement.

The test aimed to assess payload performance in a hypersonic environment, which is challenging for operational relevance. Developed and manufactured by CAES, the AFTU is a termination unit designed to withstand demanding operational environments that features upgraded software and manufacturing technologies, the company says, adding that it has a low size, weight, power, and cost (SWAP-C) profile.

This development is part of CAES's ongoing effort to improve flight safety technology and develop solutions for aerospace applications.