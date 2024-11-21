Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative autonomy software from Anduril selected for DIU Replicator initiative

November 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) chose Anduril Industries to deliver mission autonomy software for coordinating uncrewed and autonomous systems under its Autonomous Collaborative Teaming (ACT) contract, the company announced in a statement.

Anduril’s Lattice for Mission Autonomy platform will be used to manage thousands of autonomous systems acquired through the Department of Defense’s Replicator initiative, enabling them to perform collaborative tasks in environments where communications and navigation are degraded or denied, the statement reads. The software, which is designed for real-time data integration and the management of heterogeneous autonomous systems, will integrate autonomous systems across domains to execute missions such as target tracking, signal relay, and strike operations.

The Replicator initiative is designed to field low-cost, attritable autonomous systems, including loitering munitions and counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), at scale. Anduril’s platform leverages an open architecture to incorporate both proprietary and third-party systems into a unified mission autonomy baseline, the company says.

