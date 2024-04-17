Military Embedded Systems

Detect-and-avoid tech for aircraft to be developed by Joby, Sagetech

News

April 17, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Detect-and-avoid tech for aircraft to be developed by Joby, Sagetech

WASHINGTON, DC. Joby Aviation and Sagetech Avionics will collaborate to develop onboard piloted Detect and Avoid (DAA) capabilities, a move aimed at bolstering Joby’s enhanced Visual Flight Rules (eVFR) operations, the companies announced in a statement.

This technology is designed to provide pilots with early warnings of nearby aircraft and guidance to avoid potential collisions, even in conditions where visibility is compromised, the statement reads.

The focus of the partnership is the integration of the FAA's next-generation collision avoidance algorithm, ACAS Xr -- which is tailored specifically for rotorcraft -- into Sagetech’s systems. Sagetech’s implementation uses its TSO Authorized MXS transponder, which is adaptable for both crewed and autonomous operations, the statement reads.

