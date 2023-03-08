Military Embedded Systems

Drones used as aerial targets by U.S. Air Force to be provided by Kratos

News

March 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Kratos

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos has won a $21.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for Lot 19 of full-rate production of the BQM-167A target, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes 17 aircraft as well as mission kits, certain flight consumables, and technical data for the aircraft, which are known as Air Force Subscale Aerial Targets (AFSATs), the statement reads.

Subscale aerial targets are drones "used to provide a threat-representative target drone to support the Air-to-Air Weapon System Evaluation Program and other Air Force and Department of Defense air-to-air test and evaluation programs," according to the Air Force.

"The drone is land-launched using a rocket assisted takeoff and launched from a rail system," the Air Force states. "The drone can be recovered by a parachute recovery system either from land or water. Recovered targets are repaired, tested and reused. The BQM-167A can carry a full range of current Air Force subscale target payloads which include a scoring system, infrared and radar enhancements, electronic attack pods and a chaff/flare dispenser set."

Featured Companies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

10680 Treena Street, 6th Floor
San Diego, CA 92131
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force concept of a design for a low cost unmanned combat aerial vehicle.
News
Air Force plans to field 1,000 UASs for "wingman" operations

March 08, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Blighter
News
E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

March 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman
News
JADC2 network enhancement contract for U.S. Air Force won by Northrop Grumman

March 07, 2023
More Comms