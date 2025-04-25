Military Embedded Systems

EDA tests autonomous systems in preparation for OPEX campaign in Rome

April 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Altus

BRUSSELS, Belgium. The European Defence Agency (EDA) completed system acceptance tests for uncrewed aerial and ground systems ahead of the Operational Experimentation (OPEX) campaign scheduled for June and July in Rome, the agency announced in a statement.

The tests evaluated systems from six European companies to ensure compliance with technical, operational, reliability, and safety standards before participation in the campaign, the statement reads. Companies involved include Beyond Vision, ALTUS LSA, Schiebel, Alisys, Sieć Badawcza Łukasiewicz PIAP, and ARX Robotics.

The OPEX campaign, hosted by the Italian Army, will deploy the selected autonomous systems in field-like conditions to support the development of future EU defense logistics capabilities, the agency says. The initiative also serves as a platform for the EDA’s Hub for European Defence Innovation (HEDI) to promote the rapid adoption of emerging technologies within the EU defense sector.

The operational experimentation effort aims to validate integration strategies for unmanned systems and sharpen the technological edge across European defense forces, the statement reads.

