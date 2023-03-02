Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army FTUAS contract won by AeroVironment to provide medium-sized drone

March 02, 2023

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment has won a contract to provide the Jump 20 medium uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) increment 2 program for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The FTUAS program aims to provide soldiers with a range of uncrewed systems for various scenarios, from reconnaissance missions to complex operations. The Jump 20 system will compete with other vendors for the FTUAS increment 2 contract, which will be fielded to brigade combat teams throughout the Army to replace the RQ-7B Shadow UAS.

AeroEnvironment secured an award for the previous two increments of the program. Increment 2 is the final phase before the selection of a replacement for the Shadow UAS.

