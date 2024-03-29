Hypersonic drone to take first flight later this year

Dan Taylor

ATLANTA, Georgia. Hermeus will conduct its first flight of the uncrewed hypersonic Quarterhorse Mk 1 later this year at Edwards Air Force Base, the company announced in a statement.

The Quarterhorse Mk 1, which uses the GE J85 engine, follows the Quarterhorse Mk 0's test campaign completion in November 2023. The next iteration of the aircraft, the Mk 2, will use the Pratt & Whitney F100 engine, according to the statement. (Pratt & Whitney is an RTX company.)

The Quarterhorse Mk 1 is designed to test high-speed takeoff and landing capabilities, which are intended to help advance the technology necessary for future hypersonic aircraft, the company says, adding that the Mk 1 will undergo extensive testing across various subsystems over the coming months, including ground station operations and human factors.

The Quarterhorse Mk 2 is expected to achieve supersonic speeds in flight tests next year. The incorporation of the F100 engine is a step in Hermeus' roadmap toward Darkhorse, a multi-mission hypersonic aircraft designed for defense and national security missions, the statement reads.