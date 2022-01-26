Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic flight test research goal of Stratolaunch contract with AFRL

News

January 26, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stratolaunch photo.

MOJAVE, Calif. Stratolaunch, an aerospace company that provides high-speed flight test services, has announced a research contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) involving hypersonic flight tests.

According to the company, Stratolaunch, under partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton, is on contract with AFRL to examine and assess the feasibility of hypersonic flight tests of a wide range of Air Force experiments and payloads on a frequent and routine basis.

Stratolaunch supports national security objectives for hypersonic offensive and defensive weapons development through the design, manufacturing, and operation of a fleet of reusable hypersonic aerospace vehicles air-launched from its globally deployable carrier aircraft, Roc.

The company also plans to augment existing Department of Defense (DoD) flight test resources through affordable, commercially contracted, rapid-turnaround hypersonic flight testing for the DoD and its prime contractor partners.

 

Featured Companies

Stratolaunch

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Rhode & Schwarz photo.
News
German Navy's NH90 helicopter to be equipped with secure radios
More Avionics
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI technology for defense has grown by 33.5% in last year, study says
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock photo.
News
Cybersecurity contract for U.S. Army won by NCI Information Systems
More Cyber
Comms
BAE Systems photo.
News
Amphibious Combat Vehicles in development with BAE Systems
More Comms