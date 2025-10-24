Military Embedded Systems

Integrated underwater drone system launched by Fincantieri

October 24, 2025

LA SPEZIA, Italy. Fincantieri unveiled its first integrated underwater drone system, named DEEP, during a demonstration mission at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia, the company announced in a statement.

According to Fincantieri, DEEP is designed as a dual-use system capable of supporting both civil and defense applications, including the protection of underwater infrastructure, port security, and environmental monitoring. The company states that the platform combines a network of underwater sensors for early warning with a command and control center, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and an AI-enabled data analysis system.

The DEEP system enables operations at various levels of autonomy and coordination, supporting missions related to surveillance, maintenance, and underwater domain awareness, the statement reads. Fincantieri reports that the launch represents a milestone in its broader underwater technology strategy, coordinated through its Underwater Technology Hub, which manages civil, military, and dual-use initiatives.

The company adds that the system’s modular design allows it to operate across multiple domains, addressing growing global demand for underwater security, communications, and energy infrastructure protection.

