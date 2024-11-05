Military Embedded Systems

MEDUSA underwater mining system prototype to be developed by General Dynamics

November 05, 2024

QUINCY, Massachusetts. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $15.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to design, test, and deliver the Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA), a tactical uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) for advanced maritime mining operations, the company announced in a statement.

MEDUSA, an expendable system launched from submarine torpedo tubes, is intended to enhance long-range offensive mining capabilities in clandestine naval missions. The contract covers research and development for the MEDUSA prototype, including its design, fabrication, and testing, with options for further prototype production and support that could raise the contract's value to $58.1 million, the statement reads. Work will take place in multiple locations across the U.S. and is expected to conclude by September 2026.

The MEDUSA program will be supported by a team that includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, Applied Physical Sciences, Ordnance and Tactical Systems, EaglePicher, and MIKEL, the company says.

