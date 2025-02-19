Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B SkyGuardian mission trainers to be developed under GA-ASI, CAE agreement

February 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and CAE signed a long-term agreement for the development and production of next-generation mission trainers for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS), GA-ASI announced in a statement.

The contract includes a firm order for 11 mission trainers, with the potential to deliver up to 50 devices over the next five years, the statement reads. The trainers will utilize CAE’s Prodigy Image Generator to create a high-fidelity synthetic training environment, incorporating physics-based simulation and enhanced visualization technology to replicate flight operations, according to the company.

MQ-9B, which includes the SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian, and Protector RG Mk1 variants, is designed for long-endurance missions with auto takeoff and landing capabilities under satellite-based control. The platform is being procured by multiple international operators, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Poland, Japan, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
