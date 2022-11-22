Turkish fighter drone completes first test runs

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Baykar

CORLU, Turkey. A new uncrewed fighter aircraft developed by Turkish defense contractor Baykar Technologies has passed its first test runs, according to a Hurriyet Daily News report.

The Baykar Bayraktar Kızılelma is a single-engine, carrier-capable unmanned fighter aircraft that is expected to achieve its first flight in 2023. The most recent test runs involved taxi and ground driving tests.

The report states the aircraft will be able to carry 1,500 kilograms of payload, fly 930 kilometers, operate at 10,668 meters, fly as fast as 900 kilometers per hour, and stay in the air for five hours. It is also equipped with "locally made" active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The aircraft reportedly also possesses air to air munitions that will allow it to engage air targets.