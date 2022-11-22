Military Embedded Systems

Turkish fighter drone completes first test runs

News

November 22, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Turkish fighter drone completes first test runs
Photo courtesy Baykar

CORLU, Turkey. A new uncrewed fighter aircraft developed by Turkish defense contractor Baykar Technologies has passed its first test runs, according to a Hurriyet Daily News report.

The Baykar Bayraktar Kızılelma is a single-engine, carrier-capable unmanned fighter aircraft that is expected to achieve its first flight in 2023. The most recent test runs involved taxi and ground driving tests.

The report states the aircraft will be able to carry 1,500 kilograms of payload, fly 930 kilometers, operate at 10,668 meters, fly as fast as 900 kilometers per hour, and stay in the air for five hours. It is also equipped with "locally made" active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The aircraft reportedly also possesses air to air munitions that will allow it to engage air targets.

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Test
Avionics
Image courtesy Collins Aerospace.
Story
FACE in military avionics systems: Now let’s integrate it

December 02, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
Military radar systems market to grow 32% by 2030: report

December 01, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Rice University illustration
Story
Better sleep for soldiers may come through sensor, ML data

December 01, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. DoD/Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.
News
Cyber program pairs DARPA, CYBERCOM for accelerated capabilities

December 02, 2022
More Cyber