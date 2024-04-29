UK's first jet-to-jet teaming trial with drone conducted by Qinetiq

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Qinetiq

LONDON, United Kingdom. Qinetiq conducted the UK's inaugural Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming trial, demonstrating direct cooperation between a manned jet and an autonomous drone, the company announced in a statement.

This trial took place at Boscombe Down in Salisbury and the MOD Hebrides range involving a QinetiQ jet and a modified Banshee Jet 80 drone. The drone, operating autonomously, received and executed commands from the crewed aircraft at speeds of up to 350 knots, the statement reads.

The technology includes QinetiQ's Airborne Command and Control for Swarm Interoperable Missions (ACCSIOM), which facilitates communication between manned aircraft and drones using NATO's standard Link 16 datalink, the company adds.

The trial marks a step forward in integrating crewed and uncrewed systems within the UK's existing combat air fleet, which aligns with broader defense strategies aiming to incorporate advanced autonomy in military operations, the statement reads.