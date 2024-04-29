Military Embedded Systems

UK's first jet-to-jet teaming trial with drone conducted by Qinetiq

News

April 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UK's first jet-to-jet teaming trial with drone conducted by Qinetiq
Image via Qinetiq

LONDON, United Kingdom. Qinetiq conducted the UK's inaugural Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming trial, demonstrating direct cooperation between a manned jet and an autonomous drone, the company announced in a statement.

This trial took place at Boscombe Down in Salisbury and the MOD Hebrides range involving a QinetiQ jet and a modified Banshee Jet 80 drone. The drone, operating autonomously, received and executed commands from the crewed aircraft at speeds of up to 350 knots, the statement reads.

The technology includes QinetiQ's Airborne Command and Control for Swarm Interoperable Missions (ACCSIOM), which facilitates communication between manned aircraft and drones using NATO's standard Link 16 datalink, the company adds.

The trial marks a step forward in integrating crewed and uncrewed systems within the UK's existing combat air fleet, which aligns with broader defense strategies aiming to incorporate advanced autonomy in military operations, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Qinetiq

19980 Highland Vista Drive
Ashburn, VA 20147
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Connectors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms