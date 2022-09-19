U.S. military dominates UAS market, but China a growing challenger in next 10 years: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. A new report predicts that worldwide spending on unmanned aircraft for the military will increase from $12.1 billion in 2023 to $16.4 billion in 2032, for a total expenditure of approximately $162.2 billion over the next 10 years, and the U.S. military may have growing competition in the coming years.

The report, from the Teal Group, examines the military drone market on a country-by-country basis. It predicts that while the United States and Israel will continue to dominate the market, new players such as China and Turkey will challenge them. Europe remains a small player in the market.

Teal Group predicts that the United States will account for 81% of research and development spending on unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology over the next decade, and 48% of procurement. The U.S. military is primarily trying to develop systems that can survive in a contested airspace, the report states.