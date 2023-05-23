Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy hypersonics R&D contract for strategic missions won by Amentum

May 23, 2023

CHANTILLY, Virginia. Amentum has won a five-year contract to aid the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane) Strategic Systems Hardware Division in the modification and development of ground support equipment for managing and transporting Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs), flight vehicles, Common Support Equipment (CSE), and launch platforms, according to the company's announcement.

Under the contract, Amentum will conduct research and development, analysis, testing, technology transfer, and systems engineering to improve strategic missions involving hypersonics, undersea sensors, advanced materials, and strategic missions areas. The project also includes hardware for launch, boost, flight, guidance, undersea detection, and reentry systems, along with systems and components that interact with these systems, the company says.

The objective is to identify and assess critical enabling technologies and develop new opportunities for technology transfer and integration to keep up with continually emerging and evolving threats, according to Amentum. This initiative is intended to foster technological superiority through quick-reaction analysis and rapid engineering development in relation to DoD hypersonics and strategic missions.

