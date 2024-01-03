AI algorithms ordered for U.S. Air Force from GSI Technology

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Pete Linforth/Pixabay SUNNYVALE, Calif. Semiconductor memory company GSI Technology was tapped by AFWERX (the innovation arm of the Department of the U.S. Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory) for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II contract totaling $1.1 million to demonstrate high-data computation/artificial intelligence (AI) use cases leveraging the in-memory architecture of its next-generation Associative Processing Unit-2 (APU2)

GSI officials say that they will use the funds to develop an AI chip that will be used to address various challenges faced by the Air Force (DAF), such as in-aircraft search and rescue, object detection, moving target indication, change detection, and image navigation in GPS-denied situations.

GSI will also develop algorithms using data from the United States Space Force (USSF) to highlight the performance benefits of its compute-in-memory APU2 integrated circuit (IC).

GSI Technology CEO Lee-Lean Shu stated: "Our next-gen APU2 compute in-memory IC is uniquely equipped to address AFRL's big data challenges, aiming to enhance mission capabilities through efficient real-time data management. With its scalable design, compact size, and low power consumption, our APU2 is ideal for edge applications like moving target indication and anomaly detection. These capabilities support the Air Force in swiftly identifying and responding to threats, bolstering national security and technological superiority."