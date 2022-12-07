Military Embedded Systems

AI, big data fueling growth in global remote sensing services market: report

December 07, 2022

Dan Taylor

DUBLIN, Ireland. The global remote sensing services market will double in size over the next five years, growing from $13.2 billion in 2022 to $26.6 billion by 2027, thanks largely to the growth in artificial intelligence and big data, a new report predicts.

The defense and security segment of this market will be the largest growing market over this period, the report also states.

"Militaries are harnessing the power of satellite imagery to retrieve intelligence on enemies," the report says. "Monitoring maritime and land surveillance activities via satellite have increasingly gained importance in recent years and will continue to do so with the advancements in satellite technologies and high-speed data services."

The report cites "significant advancements in geospatial imagery analytics with the introduction of AI and big data" as a key driver in the market.

