Military Embedded Systems

AI program from DARPA aims to transform multimedia analysis

News

September 19, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DARPA logo.

ARLINGTON, Va. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has issued a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) seeking proposals for its new Environment-driven Conceptual Learning (ECOLE) program, which intends to radically improve computational systems that analyze large amounts of multimedia by creating artificial intelligence (AI) agents capable of continually learning from linguistic and visual input.

According to the agency's announcement of the ECOLE launch, the goal of the program is to enable collaborative human-machine analysis of image, video, and multimedia documents during time-sensitive, mission-critical DoD analytic tasks that must be reliable and robust. 

Dr. William Corvey, ECOLE program manager in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, says that today's multimedia analysis systems lack introspection. "Furthermore, symbolic representations as they’ve been constructed in the past simply do not scale. The core innovation in ECOLE will be teaching the AI to learn representations that are faceted and conceptual in nature -- such as representations that can be iterated on with a human partner; representations that can be reasoned over; and representations that can be readily generalized.”

The results garnered from the ECOLE program should be broadly applicable to a range of technology sectors, including the semantic web community, commercial companies that reason over information on the internet; the robotics industry; public-safety organizations that must process images or video for object and activity recognition; and any industry requiring robust, automatic reasoning over image and video data, like autonomous vehicles.

The ECOLE effort will run over four years divided into three phases. The BAA can be viewed at the official Sam.gov site. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned
News
U.S. military dominates UAS market, but China a growing challenger in next 10 years: report

September 19, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo.
News
Imaging system for Navy subs gets $54 million contract mod

September 19, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
DARPA logo.
News
AI program from DARPA aims to transform multimedia analysis

September 19, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
Tactical communication market to grow 28% in next 5 years: report

September 15, 2022
More Comms