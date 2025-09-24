Military Embedded Systems

Artificial intelligence integration expanded at Boeing factories through Palantir partnership

News

September 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and Palantir will collaborate to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) software across BDS production facilities and defense programs, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Boeing will use Palantir’s Foundry platform to standardize data analytics and streamline processes across its geographically dispersed manufacturing sites, which support production of aircraft, satellites, spacecraft, and weapons systems. The integration is intended to unify data from multiple systems to provide improved insights for defense operations, the companies say.

The partnership also extends to classified and proprietary efforts in support of military customers, though details were not disclosed, the statement reads.

Boeing noted that the agreement is part of its broader push to accelerate adoption of AI within its defense portfolio and improve efficiencies across multiple programs.

