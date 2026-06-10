Artificial intelligence tools to be integrated into HENSOLDT MDOcore platform

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt BERLIN, Germany. HENSOLDT and SE3 Labs signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at ILA Berlin to cooperate on spatial and agentic artificial intelligence (AI), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement focuses on adding SE3 Labs’ AI capabilities to HENSOLDT’s MDOcore platform for automated data processing, the statement reads. SE3 Labs is a Munich-based company that works on spatial AI and autonomous systems, according to the company.

SE3 Labs develops AI models that use large language models and computer vision to draw information from sensor data in real time, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says those capabilities are planned as part of MDOcore and are intended to expand the platform’s role in multi-domain operations.

The partnership is also aimed at strengthening HENSOLDT’s software work in software-defined defense and multi-domain operations, while SE3 Labs contributes work in spatial and agentic AI, the company says.