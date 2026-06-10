Military Embedded Systems

Artificial intelligence tools to be integrated into HENSOLDT MDOcore platform

News

June 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

BERLIN, Germany. HENSOLDT and SE3 Labs signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at ILA Berlin to cooperate on spatial and agentic artificial intelligence (AI), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement focuses on adding SE3 Labs’ AI capabilities to HENSOLDT’s MDOcore platform for automated data processing, the statement reads. SE3 Labs is a Munich-based company that works on spatial AI and autonomous systems, according to the company.

SE3 Labs develops AI models that use large language models and computer vision to draw information from sensor data in real time, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says those capabilities are planned as part of MDOcore and are intended to expand the platform’s role in multi-domain operations.

The partnership is also aimed at strengthening HENSOLDT’s software work in software-defined defense and multi-domain operations, while SE3 Labs contributes work in spatial and agentic AI, the company says.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Image courtesy Rapita Systems
News
Integrated DO-178C multicore certification solution will debut from Rapita, Wind River

June 09, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kraken
News
Cross-domain military systems to be shown by Rheinmetall at Eurosatory

June 10, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
7STARLAKE Unveils NV500 Military Jetson Thor Computer for AI-Driven Defense Applications

June 10, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Stock image
News
Battlefield communications module to be unveiled by Vegvisir at Eurosatory 2026

June 05, 2026

More Comms