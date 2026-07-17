Air traffic surveillance radars approved for delivery to Vietnam

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MSSR-1 radar via CSG

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic. Eldis Pardubice, a member of CSG, completed factory acceptance testing for the first radar systems under contracts valued at more than $20 million to modernize Vietnam’s air traffic management infrastructure, CSG announced in a statement.

Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation approved the systems for shipment and installation following testing at the manufacturer’s facility, the statement reads.

The two projects cover eight radar systems for sites across Vietnam. The first includes combined RL-2000 primary surveillance radars and MSSR-1 Mode S secondary surveillance radars, along with standalone MSSR-1 Mode S systems, for five locations, the company says.

The contracts also include installation, operator training, and testing with representatives of the customer. Construction work is underway at the five sites in preparation for installation, according to the statement.

A second project covers combined radar systems for three additional locations. Technical personnel responsible for operating and maintaining the air traffic management systems are undergoing training, with factory acceptance testing and shipment scheduled as the next steps, the company states.

Eldis previously supplied three RSP-10 radar systems to Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence between 2018 and 2020, the statement adds.