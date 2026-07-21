SPY-6 radar contract extension signed between U.S. Navy and Raytheon

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SPY-6 image courtesy RTX ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon won a contract extension worth $1.8 billion with the U.S. Navy for its SPY-6 radar systems, building on the original hardware production and sustainment contract signed in March 2022.

The Raytheon announcement notes that the AESA [active electronically scanned array] SPY-6 3D radar is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are in various stages of testing. Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships.

SPY-6 radars are integrated and are designed to defend simultaneously against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, hostile aircraft, and surface ships, with the company saying that they offer greater detection range, increased sensitivity, and more accurate discrimination than legacy radars.

The Navy contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $3.3 billion.