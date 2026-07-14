Electronic warfare system from BAE Systems to equip Korean air force jets

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems received a contract from Boeing to supply its electronic warfare (EW) system, the AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS), for use in the Republic of Korea's F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets.

The all-digital BAE Systems EW system is set to be installed in the Korean fleet -- the multirole F-15K is derived from the Boeing F-15E jet -- to enhance situational awareness, threat identification, and electronic countermeasures in highly contested electromagnetic environments.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, EPAWSS is key piece of the F-15K aircraft upgrade, a foreign defense sales initiative with the Republic of Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration to modify the 59-aircraft fleet. The upgrade will not only improve Republic of Korea's ability to counter current and future threats, but it will also ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, say BAE officials.