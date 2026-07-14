Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare system from BAE Systems to equip Korean air force jets

News

July 14, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems received a contract from Boeing to supply its electronic warfare (EW) system, the AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS), for use in the Republic of Korea's F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets.

The all-digital BAE Systems EW system is set to be installed in the Korean fleet -- the multirole F-15K is derived from the Boeing F-15E jet -- to enhance situational awareness, threat identification, and electronic countermeasures in highly contested electromagnetic environments.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, EPAWSS is key piece of the F-15K aircraft upgrade, a foreign defense sales initiative with the Republic of Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration to modify the 59-aircraft fleet. The upgrade will not only improve Republic of Korea's ability to counter current and future threats, but it will also ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, say BAE officials. 

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