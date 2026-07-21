Targeting pod supporting counter-drone missions for combat aircraft demonstrated at Farnborough

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Fighter aircraft via Rafael FARNBOROUGH, England. Rafael is presenting its LITENING 5 targeting pod for counter-uncrewed aerial system missions at the Farnborough International Airshow, the company announced in a statement.

The pod has supported the interception of hundreds of uncrewed aerial vehicles across multiple operational theaters, the statement reads. LITENING systems are carried by more than 25 aircraft types operated by 28 air forces, according to Rafael.

For counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) missions, LITENING 5 is designed to detect, track, identify, and designate aerial targets for interception, the company says. Its laser designator can support engagements involving radar-guided missiles, infrared-guided missiles, and laser-guided rockets, the statement adds.

The pod’s sensor suite includes mid-wave infrared, short-wave infrared, and color-imaging systems. Image-processing software and automatic target-tracking algorithms are intended to maintain tracking of small, fast-moving aircraft, Rafael states.

Additional functions include battle-damage assessment and ground moving target indication. An optional synthetic aperture radar payload can also provide targeting data in poor weather, the company says.

Germany authorized the purchase of 90 LITENING 5 pods for its Eurofighter Typhoon fleet in 2025, according to the statement.