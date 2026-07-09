Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled mission support system deploys for U.K. defense ministry

News

July 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled mission support system deploys for U.K. defense ministry
F-35B Lightning II image: U.K. Royal Air Force

LONDON. A defense partnership between Thales, RAF Digital, and NAD [National Armaments Director Group] reports that it has accomplished the first operational deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) from the Thales UK cortAIx Factory.

According to the announcement from Thales, AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities have been integaated into the   has been used in the Multi-Domain Mission Support System (MD MSS), which has been in use in the U.K. in various versions since 1986, starting life with the U.K. defense ministry as a mission data system in maritime patrol aircraft.  

The current contract sustains and develops a system used across a broad range of platforms, including the F-35B Lightning II, Typhoon, Poseidon, Voyager, and Chinook. The MD MSS is also installed aboard the Royal Navy warships HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, as they support operations of the Carrier Strike Group. 

The Thales announcement describes the MD MSS as a system that processes, transmits, and manipulates complex mission data from multiple sources and locations to quickly deliver mission-critical information to air crews ad ground-based personnel to maximize situational awareness and communications interoperability.        

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website

Royal Navy

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Communications
Unmanned
MQ-4C via Northrop Grumman
News
MQ-4C Triton aircraft sought for NATO fleet from Northrop Grumman

July 08, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Facility interior via Echodyne
News
Radar manufacturing facility in Washington state opened by Echodyne

July 10, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
F-35B Lightning II image: U.K. Royal Air Force
News
AI-enabled mission support system deploys for U.K. defense ministry

July 09, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Concept image via L3Harris
News
Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris

July 10, 2026

More Comms