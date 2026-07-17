Military Embedded Systems

AI-controlled F-16 begins autonomous flight testing for DARPA

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July 17, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-controlled F-16 begins autonomous flight testing for DARPA
F-16 modified with VENOM via U.S. Air Force

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Florida. A U.S. Air Force F-16 modified with an autonomy kit has begun in-flight testing with an artificial intelligence (AI) agent controlling the aircraft, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced in a statement.

The aircraft is one of several F-16s converted into autonomous-capable test platforms under the Viper Experimentation and Next-generation Operations Model (VENOM) program, a joint effort involving the U.S. Air Force and DARPA, the statement reads.

The VENOM Autonomy Kit connects with the aircraft’s flight controls and mission systems without changing the F-16’s core software, DARPA says. A pilot remains in the cockpit and can switch between human and AI control during testing.

The flights build on earlier work involving the X-62A Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft, which was used to test an AI agent during simulated air-combat scenarios, according to the statement.

VENOM aircraft will support DARPA’s Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements program, which will evaluate multiple AI agents during live-flight tests. Future experiments are expected to include multi-aircraft operations and support development related to Collaborative Combat Aircraft programs, the agency states.

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