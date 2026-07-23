Military Embedded Systems

Light mobility vehicle proposed for British Army by Babcock, Supacat

News

July 23, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Light mobility vehicle proposed for British Army by Babcock, Supacat
Light Mobility Vehicles via Babcock

LONDON, England. Babcock and Supacat signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a light mobility vehicle proposed as a replacement for the British Army’s Land Rover fleet, Babcock announced in a statement.

The companies will work on Babcock’s General Logistics Vehicle family for the British Army’s Light Mobility Vehicle competition, drawing on experience from their work on the Jackal 3 program, the statement reads.

The vehicle family uses the Toyota Land Cruiser LC70 platform and includes medium-wheelbase, long-wheelbase and utility configurations, Babcock says. The companies plan to combine their vehicle design, manufacturing and program-delivery capabilities while using a United Kingdom-based supply chain, according to the statement.

The memorandum allows Babcock and Supacat to examine how Supacat’s engineering and production capabilities could support the General Logistics Vehicle proposal, the company states.

The proposed vehicles are intended to provide transportation and logistics support across British Army operations, according to Babcock. The collaboration follows the completion of the Jackal 3 program in July 2026 and forms part of Babcock’s effort to increase its work with small and medium-sized defense companies, the statement reads.

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