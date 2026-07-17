Military Embedded Systems

Hidden Risk of UEFI Secure Boot

Whitepaper

July 17, 2026

Hidden Risk of UEFI Secure Boot

UEFI Secure Boot is a security feature designed to prevent unauthorized software from loading during the boot process.


Although it has been widely adopted in modern computing devices, it has proven to be vulnerable and prone to compromise. This white paper explores the problems with UEFI Secure Boot and compares it with the approach used by Mercury’s RelianceOne™ Trusted Platform.

Mercury’s RelianceOne Trusted Platform provides customers with capabilities that go beyond the conventional definition of secure boot. What sets it apart is its unique approach to determining which boot components are authenticated, how that authentication occurs, and how it leverages secure boot to comprehensively strengthen the system’s overall security posture.

As the most widely adopted standard for secure and trusted boot today, UEFI Secure Boot provides a natural benchmark for demonstrating RelianceOne Trusted Platform’s distinctive advantages and enhanced capabilities. 

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Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
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