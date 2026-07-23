Military Embedded Systems

Secure AI, mission software modernization prototype ordered from Sigma Defense

News

July 23, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Sigma Defense

PERRY, Ga. Mission-critical system provider Sigma Defense announced that the U.S. government chose it to deliver a SUNet 2.0 (Secure Unclassified Network) prototype aimed at supporting secure artificial intelligence (AI) and mission software modernization under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA).

According to the Sigma Defense press release, SUNet 2.0 is a modernization initiative designed to establish a secure, governed environment that enables AI and machine learning (AI/ML) development, data collaboration, mission-partner integration, technology experimentation, and future operational mission applications across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Sigma Defense described its proposal as an operational platform designed to provide the government with a durable, mission-ready foundation that maintains government ownership of governance, identity, security, data, and operations.

Under the terms of the initial six-month agreement, Sigma Defense is tasked with delivering a production-representative "minimum viable product" that allows the government to evaluate and validate core capabilities supporting AI/ML development, data operations, secure collaboration, governance, and technology integration; the program may potentially move to a follow-on production effort.

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478-238-9090

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Washington, DC 20301-1400
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