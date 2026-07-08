The Cost of Unused Modularity

Whitepaper

Modularity can provide significant value in defense computing systems, but when it is mandated without a clear operational need, it can introduce unnecessary size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) penalties, thermal constraints, and integration complexity.

This paper examines the trade-offs between ruggedized COTS motherboards, ruggedized System-on-Modules (SoMs), and VPX architectures, highlighting how architecture decisions impact performance, lifecycle costs, and deployment speed. By aligning compute architecture with mission requirements rather than predefined standards, programs can maximize performance, accelerate fielding, and ensure modularity delivers measurable value throughout the system lifecycle.