Time-sensitive networking (TSN) SOSA aligned portfolio launched by Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Virginia. A Curtiss-Wright 3U OpenVPX offering aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the VPX3-656 time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) 10G Ethernet switch, delivers assured deterministic performance to standard Ethernet systems for aerospace and defense applications.

The VPX3-656 switch complements several TSN-enabled SOSA aligned processors, making Curtiss-Wright the first company to offer an end-to-end TSN Ethernet solution from a single supplier, simplifying the building of a deterministic TSN system spanning compute and networking.

As aerospace and defense platforms evolve toward increasingly networked, distributed, software-defined, and sensor-rich architectures, regular Ethernet struggles to meet the deterministic needs of time-critical mission communications. While traditional Ethernet provides reliable network communications, it remains a best-effort medium; messages are expected to arrive, but there is no guarantee exactly when they will arrive. That timing uncertainty creates challenges for applications such as sensor fusion, autonomy, mission computing, coordinated control and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven edge processing where delayed or unsynchronized data can affect mission success.

TSN adds time awareness to standard Ethernet communications, enabling system designers to assign timing requirements to critical network traffic so data moves predictably and reliably across compute, switching and input/output resources. This allows deterministic TSN traffic and conventional best-effort Ethernet traffic to coexist on a shared network backbone, helping reduce system complexity while supporting the next generation of distributed defense and aerospace platforms.

“Time Sensitive Networking is more critical today than ever before,” says Lee Brown, Vice President and General Manager of C5ISR, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. “The introduction of our VPX3-656 TSN Ethernet switch means our customers now have the option of a one-stop-shop to build their end-to-end deterministic TSN Ethernet system architectures.”

The VPX3-656 simplifies deployment of high-speed networks by combining integrated optical 10G Ethernet connectivity with backplane 1G and 10G interfaces, according to the Curtiss-Wright announcement. This flexible architecture enables both internal OpenVPX card connectivity and external optical network connections without additional conversion hardware.

Designed to support the recently published IEEE 802.1DP TSN Aerospace Profile, the VPX3-656 enables integrators to deploy standard Ethernet networks today while providing a straightforward path to TSN-enabled deterministic communications as mission requirements evolve. The TSN switch complements additional Curtiss-Wright TSN-enabled components such as the recently introduced V3-1223 DAL certifiable processor, the VPX3-1262 Intel Fabric100 high-performance processor, and the V3-1222 DAL [design assurance level] certifiable processor, enabling Curtiss-Wright to offer customers a full TSN suite of products for ground or airborne applications.

For additional information about Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions products, please visit defense-solutions.curtisswright.com and LinkedIn, or contact Scott Villiard, Strategic Communications Manager, at [email protected].