Space-based maritime surveillance capabilities to be developed by Rheinmetall and Space Norway

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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DUSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and Space Norway signed a memorandum of understanding to explore space-based surveillance capabilities for maritime operations, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement covers satellite communications, sensors, mission systems, and their connection to command-and-control and information networks, the statement reads. Initial efforts will focus on potential requirements in Germany, with future work possibly extending to other allied countries.

The companies plan to examine the integration of Space Norway’s C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites with Rheinmetall’s existing X-band SAR capabilities, according to the statement. X-band radar is intended to provide detailed imagery of individual targets, while C-band systems can monitor wider maritime areas, Rheinmetall says.

The combined capability is aimed at supporting maritime domain awareness across the Arctic and North Atlantic, where long distances and weather conditions can complicate surveillance operations, the company states.

The partnership also supports cooperation between Germany and Norway under the Hansa Agreement, which addresses joint development of defense capabilities. Rheinmetall and Space Norway will evaluate how satellite data and supporting infrastructure could be used to identify maritime activity and provide information to military operators, the statement adds.