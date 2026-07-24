Military Embedded Systems

Counter-drone systems deployed for defense and infrastructure protection in Asia

News

July 24, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-drone systems deployed for defense and infrastructure protection in Asia
AGIL Counter Drone display via ST Engineering

SINGAPORE. ST Engineering secured new Asian deployments for its counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technology covering air defense and the protection of multiple critical infrastructure sites, the company announced in a statement.

The system combines sensors, artificial intelligence-enabled command-and-control software and soft-kill and hard-kill effectors to detect, track, identify and defeat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) threats, the statement reads. Its modular architecture supports defense, public security and infrastructure-protection missions, the company says.

ST Engineering developed the capability using its work in sensors, communications, artificial intelligence and mission systems, according to the statement. The company did not identify the customers, deployment locations or contract values.

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Unmanned - Counter-UAS
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