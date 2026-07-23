Robotic satellite-servicing vehicle and life-extension spacecraft launched by Northrop Grumman

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MRV and three MEPs via SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Northrop Grumman launched its Mission Robotic Vehicle and three Mission Extension Pods for satellite servicing, life extension and future artificial intelligence-enabled operations, the company announced in a statement.

The Mission Robotic Vehicle was developed through company investment and collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the statement reads. Its robotics payload, developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, includes two articulated arms and tools for inspecting, relocating, repairing and upgrading satellites, according to Northrop Grumman.

The vehicle is also intended to support debris removal, on-orbit assembly and experimental missions, the company says. It carries a Passive Refueling Module, a U.S. Space Force-approved docking interface designed to permit on-orbit refueling and continued maneuvering, the statement reads.

The Mission Extension Pods provide supplemental propulsion for satellites that require additional service life or maneuvering capability, Northrop Grumman states.

The company says the robotic vehicle carries processing hardware intended to support future artificial intelligence operations. Northrop Grumman also supplied thermal-control components and electronics for the robotic arms, as well as electronics used in the spacecraft’s electric-propulsion thrusters.