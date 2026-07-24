MQ-9B ISR software integration planned by General Atomics and Belgian companies

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Executives signing MOU via General Atomics FARNBOROUGH, England. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Thales Belgium, Octave Intelligence and dotOcean signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on software integration and manufacturing activities for MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, General Atomics announced in a statement.

The companies plan to integrate Thales command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance software; Octave’s geospatial visualization tools; and dotOcean’s sensor-data processing technology into General Atomics’ processing, exploitation and dissemination framework, the statement reads. The planned capabilities include a human-machine interface, external interface adapters, automated data exploitation, real-time information sharing and artificial intelligence-supported analysis, the company says.

A demonstration is expected later in 2026, with additional functions potentially included in later demonstrations, according to General Atomics. The work is intended to support maritime and multidomain missions for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft operators, including Belgian Defence, which has begun operating the platform alongside the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, the statement adds.