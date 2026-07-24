Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B ISR software integration planned by General Atomics and Belgian companies

News

July 24, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Executives signing MOU via General Atomics

FARNBOROUGH, England. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Thales Belgium, Octave Intelligence and dotOcean signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on software integration and manufacturing activities for MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, General Atomics announced in a statement.

The companies plan to integrate Thales command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance software; Octave’s geospatial visualization tools; and dotOcean’s sensor-data processing technology into General Atomics’ processing, exploitation and dissemination framework, the statement reads. The planned capabilities include a human-machine interface, external interface adapters, automated data exploitation, real-time information sharing and artificial intelligence-supported analysis, the company says.

A demonstration is expected later in 2026, with additional functions potentially included in later demonstrations, according to General Atomics. The work is intended to support maritime and multidomain missions for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft operators, including Belgian Defence, which has begun operating the platform alongside the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned
Executives signing MOU via General Atomics
News
MQ-9B ISR software integration planned by General Atomics and Belgian companies

July 24, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Graphic: Sigma Defense
News
Secure AI, mission software modernization prototype ordered from Sigma Defense

July 23, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Whitepaper
Hidden Risk of UEFI Secure Boot

July 17, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Blog
Managing the flow of information from satellites

July 24, 2026

More Comms