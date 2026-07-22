GPGPU processing cards focused on AI, sensor workloads at the edge released by EIZO

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Condor XR2S 6U VPX Series via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions introduced a series of 6U OpenVPX general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) cards for artificial intelligence, sensor processing, radar control, signal processing and video analytics, the company announced in a statement.

The Condor XR2S series includes the XR2S-B5000, which uses two NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell Embedded graphics processing units (GPUs), and the XR2S-B4000, which incorporates two RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell Embedded GPUs, the statement reads.

Each card combines the two GPUs with dual Microchip Switchtec PFX Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Gen4 switches to connect the processors with the VPX backplane fabric, the company says. The design supports peer-to-peer GPU communications, multiple endpoint configurations and NVIDIA GPUDirect remote direct memory access, enabling connected input/output modules to exchange data with the host processor or GPUs, according to EIZO.

The B5000 provides 24 gigabytes of error-correcting code memory per GPU, while the B4000 provides 16 gigabytes per GPU, the statement reads.

The cards comply with MIL-STD-810 environmental requirements and align with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company says.