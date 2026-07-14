Test solution uses agentic AI to turn natural language prompts into customized instruments

Product

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Hardware and software instrumentation company Liquid Instruments announced the availability of GenInst Studio, the first test solution that turns natural language prompts into validated, customized instruments on demand.

GenInst Studio uses a chat interface to guide users from instrument specification through deployment on Moku hardware, delivering real-time, low-latency performance with no FPGA expertise required.

The launch builds on Liquid Instruments' recent $50 million Series C funding round, co-led by Keysight Technologies and Australia's National Reconstruction Fund Corporation, accelerating the company's next generation of AI-enabled test solutions. Trusted by organizations including NASA, NIST, Stanford University, and top U.S. defense primes, Liquid Instruments supports thousands of engineers, scientists, and researchers worldwide.

From hardware-accelerated digital signal processing to custom triggering, controllers, and adaptive signal generation, GenInst Studio unlocks application-specific solutions previously out of reach for most teams.

Early users report dramatically reduced development times, with test solutions that would have required FPGA expertise and months of effort now realized in a single session.