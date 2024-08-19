CACI to provide intelligence analysis, operations support for U.S. Army Europe and Africa

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a six-year task order valued at up to $239 million to deliver intelligence analysis and operations support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the company announced in a statement.

Under the Theater Military Intelligence Support Services (TMISS) task order, CACI will provide all-source and single-discipline intelligence expertise to U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) across their areas of responsibility, which span Europe and Africa, the statement reads.

The company will offer solutions for cross-functional analysis, multi-domain operations, security support, and information system operations, the company says. CACI will also utilize its DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, a platform for dark web reconnaissance and analysis, according to the statement.