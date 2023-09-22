Military Embedded Systems

CJADC2 analysis support for DoD to be provided by Leidos

September 22, 2023

CJADC2 analysis support for U.S. Department of Defense to be provided by Leidos

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos has won a prime contract to offer combined joint all-domain command and control (CJADC2) analysis and support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Staff J6 Joint Assessment Division (JAD), the company announced in a statement.

The single-award contract spans five years and six months and is valued at approximately $74 million, the statement reads.

Leidos will deliver analytical, engineering, and deployable services to bolster JAD's operational analysis endeavors, and that support will include demonstration, experimentation, and assessment of both emerging and fielded command and control (C2) systems and procedures, the company says.

The role of JAD is to offer the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff a comprehensive capability for analyzing joint missions across various environments and to generate data-driven assessments and suggestions, the statement adds.

