Military Embedded Systems

Data center and cloud optimization support to be provided to DHS

News

February 17, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

HERNDON, Va. Peraton, through its subsidiary Perspecta Engineering Inc., has won a contract to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services.

According to the company, the DCCO program, worth up to $2.685 billion over 10 years, was awarded through a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and represents new work for Peraton.

Under the DCCO contract, Peraton claims it will provide a full suite of hybrid compute operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services. 

Peraton will aim to provide DHS the associated professional services to automate, optimize, and modernize across the HCE. The company will leverage its expertise to deliver managed service solutions that will be intended to protect and strengthen the nation's security.

 

Featured Companies

Peraton

12975 Worldgate Drive
Herndon, VA 20170-6008
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Unmanned
News
Counter-UAV market to grow to $5.02 billion by 2028, study says
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data center and cloud optimization support to be provided to DHS
More A.I.
Cyber
Whitepaper
Cybersecurity Trends in Aerospace and Defense Applications
More Cyber
Comms
Lockheed Martin image.
News
5G communications network in development with Lockheed Martin
More Comms