Data center and cloud optimization support to be provided to DHS

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. HERNDON, Va. Peraton, through its subsidiary Perspecta Engineering Inc., has won a contract to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services.

According to the company, the DCCO program, worth up to $2.685 billion over 10 years, was awarded through a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and represents new work for Peraton.

Under the DCCO contract, Peraton claims it will provide a full suite of hybrid compute operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services.

Peraton will aim to provide DHS the associated professional services to automate, optimize, and modernize across the HCE. The company will leverage its expertise to deliver managed service solutions that will be intended to protect and strengthen the nation's security.